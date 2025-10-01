2une In Previews: EBR Schools hosting Magnet Mania highlighting district magnet schools at LASM

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's magnet schools are showing off what they have to offer this weekend at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

Sunday's Magnet Mania comes after a week of campus showcases of the East Baton Rouge Parish School District's magnet schools.

Schools highlighting students passionate about the medical sciences, STEM, visual and performing arts, foreign language immersion or engineering will all be showcasing hands-on exhibits and live demonstrations at Magnet Mania, offering a glimpse into the dynamic learning experiences in EBR Schools.

"This is the perfect opportunity for families to explore all that EBR Magnet Programs have to offer in one interactive and engaging setting,” Recruiter for Magnet Programs Elizabeth Thomas said. “Magnet Mania is about helping families make informed choices about their children’s education while enjoying a fun and enriching family-friendly experience.”

The event is Sunurday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with admission to LASM during the event being free.

More information about EBR magnet schools, including applications for the 2026-27 school year that open on Oct. 6, can be found here.