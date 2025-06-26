2une In Previews: Coach Bree's Skills Academy

BATON ROUGE - An upcoming basketball camp will teach attendees skills used on and off the court.

Coach Bree's Skills Academy runs from June 30 to July 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.

Coach Bree, the head basketball coach at Scotlandville Magnet, invites all age groups to come out and spruce up their fundamentals with a fun camp ahead.