2une In Previews: Cajun Con brings wrestling, TV, film stars to Gonzales

GONZALES — There's a gumbo of pop culture being cooked up in Gonzales this weekend!
Cajun Con, the newest comic and pop culture convention in Louisiana, is coming to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Started by Scooby-Doo voice actor Scott Innes and award-winning marketer Nichole Elmore, Cajun Con will feature celebrity guests from the worlds of animation, horror films, wrestling and more.
David Howard Thorton, the actor behind Art the Clown in the "Terrifier" films, as well as "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" voice actress Grey Delisle, original "Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno and wrestling legends Kevin Von Erich, Jake the Snake Roberts and Mick Foley, will be at the event for attendees to meet over the two-day event.
Innes visited 2une In on Wednesday with Cajun Con guest Scott Schwartz, who played Flick in "A Christmas Story," to share more about the event.
Tickets cost $50. More information can be found here.
