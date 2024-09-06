78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Busy season for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

2 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 9:37 AM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - September marks the start of a busy season for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. 

Trending News

2une In spoke with the theatre's new artistic director Jonna Cox about the events coming up in the next few months, including auditions for the annual production of the Nutcracker opening soon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days