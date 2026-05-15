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2une In Previews: Broadmoor High School Class of '71 celebrates 55 years since graduation

4 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 6:07 AM May 15, 2026 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Broadmoor High School Class of 1971 is hosting its 55-year reunion at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge at the end of the month.

This year's reunion is extra special because their 50-year reunion had to be rescheduled due to COVID in 2021.

One of the alumnae organizing the reunion, Reggie Roberts Rieger, joined fellow Bucc and 2une In anchor John Pastorek to talk about what it takes to organize a reunion with more than 500 alumni members nationwide. 

The reunion is on May 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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Classmates looking for more information and announcements can check out the Class of '71 Facebook page.

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