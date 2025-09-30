2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document shredding event

GONZALES — The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is hosting an inaugural document shredding event at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center this weekend.

According to the BBB, the Secure Your ID Day "Shred Fest" will give residents a chance to take a key step in identity protection by shredding and properly disposing of their sensitive paper documents. The event will also allow people to drop off e-waste items like computer towers, laptops, cellphones, consumer electronics, DVDs and CDs, monitors and more.

"Properly destroying documents that carry information you don't want getting into the hands of crooks is an important first step to fighting identity theft, but it doesn't end there," BBB president Carmen Million said. "That's why BBB experts will also be on hand offering important advice and simple steps everyone can take to prevent ID theft in their daily lives, both online and off."

The BBB added they will only accept up to three boxes or bags of documents per vehicle to be shredded, adding that papers should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips do not have to be removed.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Lot D of Lamar-Dixon.