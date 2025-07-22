91°
2une In Previews: Bayou Endurance Challenge to raise money for cancer awareness

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - July 25 marks the start of the second-annual Bayou Endurance Challenge, a way for athletes of any skill level to raise both cancer awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. 

Founders Rafe Blades and Benjamin Gros started the Bayou Endurance Challenge after losing grandparents to cancer. In 2024, they ran 50 miles through the city of Thibodaux and raised $1,000 for the ACS. 

From July 25 to 27 they'll be attempting to run 100 miles and they invite the public to participate. 

Blades and Gros joined 2une In Tuesday morning to speak more about the event. 

You can also find out more here

