2une In Previews: Baker organization hosting 5K walk, run raising awareness for violence prevention

BAKER — A 5K walk and run is coming to Baker at the end of this month, and it's raising awareness for violence prevention.

The event is organized by the Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence Organization, which focuses on uniting the community, promoting peace and providing resources that help prevent violence, all while empowering youth.

DCSTV founder and CEO Shanna Claiborne says the event is more than just a race. She says that the 5K walk and run is not just an event.

"It is a movement to bring awareness, healing and change," Claiborne said.

Claiborne says DCSTV was founded after the loss of her son to gun violence. Since then, the organization has been committed to creating safer spaces and opportunities for youth through programs, outreach and community engagement.

DCSTV Co-founder Lester Scott joined 2une-in's John Pastorek to talk about the upcoming event. Scott says registration is now open for the 5K walk and run. That's happening Saturday, May 30, at 8 a.m. on Groom Road in Baker.