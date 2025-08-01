87°
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Giveaway in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Get ready to back to go school with a giveaway in Livingston Parish!
The giveaway will be hosted Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LM Lockhart Center gymnasium. There will be there free haircuts and braiding, school supplies, food, drinks and music.
You can find a full list of back to school events here.
