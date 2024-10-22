85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Annie

2 hours 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 11:44 AM October 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the world's best-loved musicals is coming to a Louisiana stage near you. 

John Pastorek spoke with Andi Stockstill, the star of the upcoming production of "Annie" coming to the capital area. 

Trending News

You can buy tickets and find out more information at the ticketing website for the production here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days