70°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at Capitol Elementary
BATON ROUGE — The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Nu Gamma Omega chapter is hosting a STEM science fair this weekend at Capitol Elementary School.
The Exploring the World of STEM fair will be at the Multicultural Center of Capitol Elementary on Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The fair, funded by Dow Chemical, will be open to all school-age students and their parents. Exhibits include hands-on slime making, robotics teams, drones and liquid nitrogen ice cream.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD says it was spread across Baton Rouge on Saturday following shootings
-
2une In Previews: Big Dreams Drama Program celebrates Halloween early with 'Back...
-
2une In Previews: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at...
-
Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts Snapchat, Robinhood and many other online services
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...