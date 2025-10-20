70°
2une In Previews: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at Capitol Elementary

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Nu Gamma Omega chapter is hosting a STEM science fair this weekend at Capitol Elementary School. 

The Exploring the World of STEM fair will be at the Multicultural Center of Capitol Elementary on Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. 

The fair, funded by Dow Chemical, will be open to all school-age students and their parents. Exhibits include hands-on slime making, robotics teams, drones and liquid nitrogen ice cream. 

