2une In Previews: A big weekend for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre with performances and auditions

BATON ROUGE - This weekend is a big one for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre with performances and auditions on the horizon.

This weekend at the Shaw Center for the Arts, you can get tickets to see BODYTRAFFIC, a performance group from Los Angeles bringing an eclectic range of dance styles to a southern stage. You can get tickets for those shows here.

Additionally, there will be youth ballet auditions for all fifth - ninth graders Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Dancers' Workshop.

Melanie Hebert and Jonna Cox from the BRBT joined 2une In Wednesday morning to preview these events and more upcoming shows.