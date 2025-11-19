2une In Previews: 52nd annual Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest

BATON ROUGE — The 52nd annual Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest is this weekend!

On Saturday, Broadmoor High will host a variety of artists and vendors creating and selling everything from paintings, wheel-thrown pottery, brightly colored PVC pipe lawn creatures, wood carvings, handmade toys, furniture, cypress swings, ceramics, jewelry and more.

The fest, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., will also have food trucks, kids' activities, a petting zoo and pictures with Santa Claus.

Admission to the event is $3, while kids under three get in for free. An additional $3 can be paid for on-campus parking.