2une In Previews: 46th annual Krewe of Denham Springs rolls this weekend

Tuesday, January 27 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — This weekend, Mardi Gras comes to Denham Springs! 

On Saturday, the Krewe of Denham Springs rolls from Denham Springs High School along Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard, starting at 3 p.m.

This year is the 46th anniversary of the parade, bringing together elaborate floats, many marching bands and dance groups for a family-friendly atmosphere. 

This year, the grand marshals of the parade are leaders of the disaster response nonprofit Cajun Navy 2016. Founder and CEO Jon Bridgers Sr. and Vice President Robert Pearson will ride in the parade to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 floods that rocked the capital region. 

Organizers for the parade visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more. 

