2une In Previews: 34th annual Baker Buffalo Festival

BAKER — The Baker Buffalo Festival returns to Baker City Park this weekend for its 34th annual event.

Abigail Whitam with 2une In visited with organizers and participants of the event on Thursday ahead of a weekend of live music, vendors, food trucks and a car show.

There will also be a parade float contest with more than 30 floats on display.

Organizers say the festival is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate tradition while enjoying family-friendly fun.

The festival starts Friday and continues with daily events scheduled through Saturday.