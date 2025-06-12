2une In Preview: Coushatta Tribe hosting 28th annual powwow to celebrate native culture, traditions

KINDER — The Coushatta Tribe located in western Louisiana is hosting its 28th annual powwow this weekend.

The tribe's celebration of native culture and heritage is the largest of its kind in North America. Representatives from tribes across North America are coming to compete in the two-day event.

"Everybody comes back home to enjoy themselves and take part in song and dance," Darrell Hill, Coushatta singer and composer, told 2une In on Thursday.

The dance competition event is paired with a Grand Entry, a rhythmic march where all of the competing dancers in full regalia claim the Dancing Ground to the accompaniment of tribal drums and singers.

The dancing is not the only event at the powwow. Members of the tribe will be sharing its culture with attendees, selling art and teaching guests and tribe members alike about native culture.

"It's important because we have to pass these traditions down to our children, keep that going for the next seven generations," Hill said.

The event in Kinder will be at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion and starts at 2 p.m. Friday before continuing on Saturday. Admission is $10 per day. More information can be found here.