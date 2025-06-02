2une In Preview: BR Alliance for Students' CHANGEMAKERS applications open next week

BATON ROUGE — The application period for the next class of BR Alliance for Students' CHANGEMAKERS opens June 9 and its organizers visited 2une In on Monday to share more about the program designed to education community leaders on the importance on solving educational issues.

CHANGEMAKERS aims to empower Baton Rouge community leaders with the knowledge and skills to address educational issues and to work together to ensure equitable access to an excellent school for every student in our community.

BR Alliance Relationships and Experience Manager Jennifer Peters and CHANGEMAKERS Alumnus Dave Baxter discussed the 10-month program on 2une In and said it includes monthly discussion sessions, school tours, city visits and other activities at no cost to apply or participate.

Applicants from across the community are encouraged to participate. BR Alliance says the ideal class will include people with varied educational and cultural backgrounds who live across the community.

Class size is limited. Applicants who have been selected to participate will be notified by email; applications can be found here for the program, which runs through Aug. 1.