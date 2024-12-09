26-year-old being held, questioned in Pennsylvania in connection to killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK (ABC News) — Police are questioning 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a person of interest in connection with the brazen Midtown Manhattan murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

Mangione, who matched the description of the CEO murder suspect, has been arrested on unrelated charges, according to Altoona police.

The man was on a Greyhound bus traveling through Altoona on Monday morning, sources said, when he got off and walked into a McDonald's where a witness recognized him from the images of the suspect circulated by police.

The man had a similar gun to the one used in the assassination-style killing, sources said.

He was stopped with fake IDs including a New Jersey ID that matches the one the suspected gunman used to check into an Upper West Side hostel before the shooting, sources said.

Police also recovered writings and a computer from the man in Altoona, sources said.

Local law enforcement told NYPD it looks like their suspect, sources said. The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona, which is in central Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Law enforcement is asking Greyhound for its passenger manifest, to see what name he gave them, sources said.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that, as of Sunday, detectives were working through hundreds of tips that had been winnowed to dozens of potentially promising leads, and had been eyeing two possible persons of interest.

Much of their work had been focused on the shooter’s journey to Manhattan -- where he arrived on Nov. 24 -- because police knew the bus route he had taken, sources said. Detectives went to Atlanta, where the bus originated, and poured over mountains of video and images from each of the 13 stops on that route, sources said.

Meanwhile, new video obtained by ABC News shows the killer waiting for Thompson moments before the shooting.

The video shows others pass by, and then, when the masked gunman sees Thompson, he runs across the street and opens fire.

The video, which has not previously been seen publicly, appears to support the police narrative that the shooter targeted Thompson because he loitered while others wandered by.

Police haven't established a motive but said they haven't uncovered evidence that would show the killing had anything to do with Thompson's private life.

On Wednesday morning, the masked gunman shot Thompson at point-blank range outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson's company was holding an investors conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as "brazen" and "targeted."

Right after the shooting, the suspect fled by bike through Central Park to the Upper West Side. He then took a taxi to the Port Authority bus facility at 178th Street and boarded a bus out of New York City, according to police.

NYPD officials released new images this weekend of the suspect in the back of a taxi, where he could be seen peering through the open slider in the partition between the seats. Another photo appeared to show the man walking by the window of a cab.

On Sunday, members of the New York Police Department's dive team searched underwater in Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain.

The suspect's backpack -- with a jacket and Monopoly money inside -- was found nearby in Central Park.