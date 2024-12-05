25-year-old man dies in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old man was found dead in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison days before he was supposed to be extradited to another state.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office said Evanellis Clarke's body was removed from the jail Tuesday morning. Clarke's cause and manner of death have not been determined and are awaiting autopsy results.

Clarke was booked into the facility Nov. 23 after he was arrested by LSU Police officers as a fugitive from Georgia. Documents show that he was wanted for bench warrants in connection to terroristic threats that were made in 2021.

During a court appearance Nov. 26, Clarke was accused of disarming an officer and booked for the additional charge.

Court documents say that Clarke waived extradition to Georgia.

Authorities have not released any information about how Clarke died.