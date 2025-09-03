87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

25 to 30 units damaged after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible from interstate

3 hours 32 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 7:55 AM September 03, 2025 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning, causing a large plume of smoke to billow into the air that was visible as commuters entered the city on I-10 westbound.

WWL reports that firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at Gentilly Ridge Apartments off Chef Menteur Highway near Downman Road. 

Officials said about 25 to 30 units were damaged, and the fire may have started on the second floor, near the apartment's laundry room. Several residents are now displaced and several of their pets are unaccounted for. 

"To my knowledge, there was only one person who was treated for smoke inhalation," Edwin Holmes, with the New Orleans Fire Department, told WWL. "I didn't see any other injuries; multiple pets were rescued."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days