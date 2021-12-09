25 pounds of meth seized as deputies arrest 3 in capital area drug ring

DONALDSONVILLE - Law enforcement seized more than two dozen pounds of illegal drugs after an investigation spanning four different parishes.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday the joint effort of several agencies led to the arrests of three people in Donaldsonville: 24-year-old Reshide Wooden, 34-year-old Raven Harris and 28-year-old Denzel Gray. All three were booked on a slew of drug and weapon charges.

While executing several search warrants in the area tied to the investigation, deputies seized 25 pounds of crystal meth and numerous firearms.

According to the department, all three were tied to a drug-trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Iberville Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Gonzales Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office were also involved in the joint investigation.

The sheriff's office said additional arrests are pending.