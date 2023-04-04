23-year-old killed in reported shooting off Fairfields Avenue Monday night

74°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man was reportedly killed in a shooting off Fairfields Avenue Monday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Harelson Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said the coroner was called for one victim, who was later identified as 23-year-old Antonio Johnson.

Johnson died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

