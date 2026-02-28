68°
225 Fest returns to Capital Region for fourth annual festival

BATON ROUGE — 225 Fest returned to the Capital Region for its fourth annual festival on Saturday.

The free festival, MC'd by WBRZ's own Mia Monet, featured live music, food trucks, shopping, an art walk and a new Kids Market. 

225 Fest founder Myra Richardson said the festival is a manifestation of her love for the city of Baton Rouge. 

"I hope it feels like a family reunion," she said. "People are inherently proud of their communities, but it can be so easy to complain about them sometimes. This is lighthearted."

The festival's main goal is to expand small businesses' exposure within the community. 

