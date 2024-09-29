22-year-old killed in early-morning interstate shooting near I-10/I-12 split

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was shot to death while driving westbound Interstate 10 after the split early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Erik Dorsey was driving along I-10 westbound after the I-10/I-12 split around 2:50 a.m. when shots were fired from a different vehicle. Dorsey's car crashed into a truck, flipped onto its side and both vehicles hit the retaining wall.

Dorsey died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Others were taken to hospitals for injuries from the crash, but Dorsey was the only person shot.

No arrests have been made and no motive was given.