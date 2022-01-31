56°
22-year-old killed in car accident at corner of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was killed in a three-car pileup at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road on Sunday night.
Baton Rouge police officers said a car, driven by 22-year-old Justin Fields, turned from Burbank Drive onto Ben Hur Road around 8:06 p.m.
Officers said a truck hit the front end of the car, pushing it into another vehicle. Fields was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officers said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
