22-year-old killed in car accident at corner of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was killed in a three-car pileup at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road on Sunday night.

Baton Rouge police officers said a car, driven by 22-year-old Justin Fields, turned from Burbank Drive onto Ben Hur Road around 8:06 p.m.

Officers said a truck hit the front end of the car, pushing it into another vehicle. Fields was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.