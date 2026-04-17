#22 LSU Softball looks to continue momentum against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - No. 22 LSU softball seems to have put it all together as of late. The Tigers have won two of their last three weekend series and have won seven of their last 10. This weekend, the Tigers will host a non-ranked SEC opponent for the first time this season as Ole Miss comes to play three games at Tiger Park.

Despite the Tigers' play as of late, they are still 6-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 2-13 in the SEC after four straight losses to conference opponents. The Rebels are tied for the second-worst record in the conference with Auburn. Interestingly, the Rebels currently sit at No. 22 in RPI while the Tigers are at No. 14. A couple of wins or even a sweep would be a massive boost for LSU.

Those two wins in the SEC were pretty big for the Rebels. Both came against No. 4 Tennessee, the same Tennessee that swept LSU at the beginning of SEC play.

One of the LSU's greatest strengths this year has been its pitching staff, specifically Jayden Heavener. She's been a workhorse for Beth Torina so far this season. Only five more pitchers in the SEC have thrown more innings than Heavener, and she has a better ERA than three of them.