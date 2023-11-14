21-year-old identified as victim in overnight shooting

Coroner called to scene of early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - a 21-year-old male was shot and killed along Old Rafe Mayer Rd. on Tuesday morning.



East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office confirms 21-year-old Clarence Jackson III was found dead around 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Old Rafe Mayer Rd. near Scenic Highway.



Deputies are investigating, no suspect or motive have been released.



This is a developing story.