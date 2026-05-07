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BRFD puts out attic fire caused by work light along Overton Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire in the attic of an Overton Drive home on Wednesday.
The fire, which BRFD crews responded to around 2:23 p.m., was caused by an electric work light inside the attic near the air conditioning unit. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the eaves of the home and quickly located the fire and put it out within 30 minutes.
The damage was contained to the area surrounding the A/C unit.
One occupant exited the house before fire crews arrived, BRFD officials added.
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Foul play is not suspected.
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