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2026 Champions of Service Award recipients honored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at luncheon

4 hours 30 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 1:50 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, along with Volunteer Louisiana and the Volunteer Louisiana Foundation, honored recipients of the 2026 Champions of Service Award at the Champions of Service Luncheon on Monday at the Capitol Park Museum. 

The awards recognize volunteers who embody selflessness, passion and an unwavering commitment to helping others. This year's honorees are leading efforts that strengthen Louisiana's communities, including beautifying neighborhoods, feeding families, supporting seniors, empowering youth and creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities. 

"These Champions of Service represent the very best of our state," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "People who go above and beyond, giving their time, energy, and compassion to lift others up. Their commitment reminds us that even the smallest acts of service can have a lasting impact, and we are proud to honor their extraordinary contributions."

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The nine recipients of the award included Annina Amaguas, James "Big Brown" Joseph, Nicole Ebarb, Billy Bonner, Robert Brister, Erika Sibley, Stephen Douglass, Brenda Andrus and Trinity Jacobs.

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