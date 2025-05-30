2025 hurricane season starts Sunday; the Storm Station has you covered!

88°
BATON ROUGE - With Sunday marking the official start of the 2025 meteorological hurricane season, the Storm Station is here to remind you that we have your back through any weather events.
Sunday, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus will have a special set to air covering hurricane preparations, past hurricanes and tips and tricks for staying safe, informed and connected during severe weather.
Hurricane season preparation coverage will continue throughout next week with special segments from our reporters, including a Hurricane Katrina retrospective from WBRZ's John Pastorek.
You can get the latest weather information at the Storm Station landing page here or from the WBRZ Weather app.
