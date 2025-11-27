58°
2025 Baton Rouge Turkey Trot happens downtown

By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people wobbled before they gobbled at the 38th Turkey Trot downtown on Thanksgiving morning.

The annual running event benefits the March of Dimes organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Runners and walkers took part in a one-mile fun run and a 5K.

