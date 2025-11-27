58°
Latest Weather Blog
2025 Baton Rouge Turkey Trot happens downtown
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people wobbled before they gobbled at the 38th Turkey Trot downtown on Thanksgiving morning.
The annual running event benefits the March of Dimes organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.
Trending News
Runners and walkers took part in a one-mile fun run and a 5K.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2025 Baton Rouge Turkey Trot happens downtown
-
Thanksgiving at Houmas House
-
City-parish says moving top administrator to consultant role will save $70,000 a...
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach