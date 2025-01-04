57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2024: A year of One Tank Trips in 'rear view'

3 hours 38 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 3:15 PM January 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown, Joel Bruce

BATON ROUGE - From hidden gems and small towns to the biggest events in the capital city, we've shown you there is a lot you can do with just one tank of gas.

For this very special edition of One Tank Trips, Falon Brown and videographer Joel Bruce take a look back on the most exciting adventures and give you a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes fun.

Don't worry, One Tank Trips isn't going anywhere in 2025! The duo is just taking a short break to prepare for the year ahead. 

If you have any suggestions of where One Tank Trips should go in 2025, email Falon at onetanktrips@wbrz.com

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days