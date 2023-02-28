2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for chances to win this year's St. Jude Dream Home are on sale.

And, entrants can win more than just a home: A new car is included in the giveaway.

The Dream Home and other items will be given away on WBRZ Channel 2 in June. Tickets have sold out weeks before the deadline in the last few years. Reserving a ticket now is encouraged.

Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home are $100.

Click HERE to purchase a ticket online.

Last year, tickets sold out in the fastest sell-out in the contest's 26-year history.

This year, WBRZ, St. Jude and construction partners are going big - one of the largest and highest-valued homes yet: A $775,000 abode in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The up-and-coming enviable neighborhood is 11 miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.

Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.

The home is located at 2860 Pointe-Marie Drive, Baton Rouge, La., 70820.

All tickets are also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive.

An additional prize deadline of March 31 offers contestants a chance for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.

Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a no-cost hospital for children.