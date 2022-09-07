20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night.

State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.

Anderson and his juvenile passenger were both ejected from the bike. The juvenile was treated for moderate injuries, while Anderson, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, ultimately died from his injuries.

State police say toxicology results and charges are pending.