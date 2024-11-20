20-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Baton Rouge bowling alley

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole another man's vehicle at gunpoint at a bowling alley Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at a bowling alley parking lot located at 9829 Airline Hwy. near Old Hammond Hwy.

According to arrest records, on March 2 around 7:30 p.m., the victim was at his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, 20-year-old Charles Harris.

The victim said Harris then asked him if he had a light. As the victim reached into his vehicle to get a light, Harris pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him and demanded his keys, according to arrest records.

The victim gave Harris the keys while another suspect grabbed the victim's wallet. Harris, along with two other suspects, then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, according to arrest records.

Officers later located the victim's vehicle in the 10000 block of Plaza Americana Drive at the Micro Hotel on March 3.

Officers were able to determine Harris was located in one of the hotel rooms, and he was arrested.

Harris admitted to being involved in the robbery, according to arrest records.

He was arrested, charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charge.