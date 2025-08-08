2 Your Town Zachary: Really Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight for third year in Zachary

ZACHARY - The Really Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking off for its third year in Zachary.

The family of festival organizer Shawnel Hebert first created the Really Hot Air Balloons business to share sky-high adventures with hot air balloon rides.

Hot air ballooning runs in Hebert's family. Her grandfather, dad, brother, and husband are all balloon pilots. She wanted to bring the experience to her hometown, so she organized the first festival in 2023.

"Airplanes and helicopters are all the same, but balloons come in different shapes, sizes, and colors. It's just... it's magical," Hebert said.

In 2023, they partnered with Downtown Live, and now the festival is taking off for its third year. For the first time, it will be a two-day event.

"It's still like a dream. The festival ends, and I'm like, 'Did I blink? Did that really just happen?'" Hebert said.

The 2025 festival will feature food trucks, live music, vendors, kids' activities, and the traditional balloon glow around the lake at the BREC Zachary Community Park.

The festival is Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days.

WBRZ will broadcast live newscasts from the festival on Friday.