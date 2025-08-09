2 Your Town: Zachary athletics pursues greatness in all they do

ZACHARY - It may be a small town, but there's a very big time feel to what Zachary athletics does and tries to do with it's many Broncos sports programs.

Taking it's cue from the academic directives and initiatives Broncos Athletic Director David Brewerton wants to be the best in every effort that involves his many student athletes and coaches.

"I want to be the best," Brewerton said of his day to day drive leading the athletic department.

"I want to be great at it, right? And I think that's the thing that, you know, we're able to bring to the table day in and day out. Here is, hey, look, when you show up on this campus, it's time to go to work and it's time to go try to be great."

With 27 different athletic groups or teams competing for the Broncos it seems like there is something for almost everyone.

Brewerton said nearly 800 students take part in some form of athletic competition or support group for athletics, that's almost half of the schools student population.

"When I walk out of our of our building, onto a onto that field on a Friday night. Yeah, it's a football game. It's about to take place, but it's also an event. It's a community event," Brewerton said of the importance to not only those in the school but those who support Zachary high.

"There is no other venue in our community that 6000 people are going to come together for a few hours and be together for a common goal. There's no other venue that offers that. Well, I have to make sure that that venue that we're talking about is something that everyone in this community can take great pride in."

That pride for the community and willingness to be the best in what they do is what drives not only Brewerton each day but also some of the most successful coaches that he has tasked to guide those sports programs inside the athletic department.

"Well, we got here, baseball was, was on top. And then we started doing well at track, the football started doing well, basketball doing well," longtime head track coach Chris Carrier said of the history of success at Zachary.

His boys and girls track programs have won ten state titles and nine runner-up state titles in eleven years of competition and Carrier credits that success to the drive and collaboration that you find from all of the schools programs feeding off one another.

"So it's kind of a, I won't say competition, but it's kind of say, 'Hey, man, we could do what they're doing. We'll collaborate and say, 'Look, man, you'll tell me what y'all doing. You know, if you know, if you're practicing twice a day, are you practicing harder', kind of steal ideas from each other and just making it making sure that we're doing everything we can to make sure that we get the best out of our kids," Carrier says of the drive to be the best amongst the different teams at Zachary.

Brewerton credits the students and his coaching staffs for that willingness to push themselves to be the best each season.

" We're so lucky to have the kind of coaches that we have here that hold themselves to a certain standard and hold their programs to a certain standard. And when that takes place, then you've got a chance to be really, really good across the board."

Carrier says that it's everyone around the community supporting each other and pushing each other that helps raise the standard for everyone, " Our cheerleaders are champions. Our dance teams are champions. Our band, you know, win competition. So I just, I want them to have a level of success that they could carry on to what they what they do in everyday life."

"You want to do good by the kids. You want the kids to experience. You know, when I was in high school, I won a state championship in football. I want every kid to experience success at anything that they do," added Carrier who also was an assistant coach with the football team for many years.

" It's a small community, and we can represent our community in everything that we do, whether it's how we carry ourselves when they're out in the community, just going to have dinner somewhere, or shopping at one of the stores here, or running into people with a Zachary football shirt on, and a person who played here 40 years ago wants to just ask them about the team," Brewerton said of the importance that community plays in Zachary.