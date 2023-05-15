2 women arrested in Iberville Parish on drug charges

IBERVILLE PARISH - Two women from Plaquemine were arrested on Monday on a slew of drug charges in Iberville Parish.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, 39-year-old Haley Cedotal was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and a bench warrant.

Additionally, 35-year-old Chelsea Granger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. Granger also had a warrant for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.