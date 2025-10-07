2 The Classroom: EBR Schools culinary program inspiring the next generation of chefs

BATON ROUGE - The culinary students at East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' Career and Technical Education Center are heating things up in the kitchen.

Class instructor Chef Ashley Woods says they are learning how to mix flavors and get ready for a culinary career.

"It's a two-year program, they start on Prostart 1 where they learn the foundations, they learn times, they learn temperatures, they learn sanitation practices," Woods said.

Matthew Perkins-Mitchell is a senior at Liberty Magnet School, but you can call him the lead sous chef in Chef Wood's kitchen. He enrolled after someone told his mom about the culinary program.

"Your son likes to cook, and there's this program at CTEC. I didn't know what CTEC was, and she was like, 'There is this program at CTEC that has culinary arts,' and I was thrilled, I was excited, super excited," Perkins-Mitchell said.

The students get hands-on experience in the kitchen. Chef Woods says being in Louisiana makes this experience even more special.

"You're supposed to know how to throw down, being from Louisiana automatically. Being from Louisiana to me gives you a leg-up because you work with some of the best ingredients ever," Woods said.

On this particular day in class, the students made a four-course meal, with an appetizer, main course, and dessert. The students do all of this with Chef Woods close behind them.

"She says I know what to do, it's just like a confidence because sometimes I doubt myself, and she helps me build my confidence back up," Perkins-Mitchell said.

And once they finish the program, they are ready for whatever comes next.

"A server, buser, expo, whatever it may be that they are hired for, they can do those positions," Woods said.