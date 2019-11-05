60°
Stolen BRPD gun, chase leads to two arrested in Central

Tuesday, November 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a BRPD unit and stealing a gun, Tuesday night.

The gun was retrieved before a chase persisted. The chase started near North Harell's Ferry before ending on Lovett and Sullivan Road in Central.

This investigation is still ongoing.

