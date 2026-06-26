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2 people, including juvenile, arrested in connection with pair of Ascension Parish vehicle burglaries
GONZALES — An 18-year-old from Gonzales, as well as a juvenile, has been arrested on several charges connected to vehicle thefts in Ascension Parish.
Ascension deputies began investigating the theft of a vehicle along Thurston McCrory Road on Monday. Surveillance footage shows multiple suspects arriving in a pickup truck before one person got out of the truck, got into another car parked at a home along Thurston McCrory and drove away.
Deputies later found the stolen car in St. Amant and tried to pull the driver over when he led deputies on a chase that ended at a business along La. 429. Deputies said a juvenile was taken into custody as a result.
Deputies also arrested Nicholas Wactor on two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, as well as felony theft of a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor theft after both Wactor and the juvenile were connected to two vehicle burglaries that happened the same night.
Wactor was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on a $145,000 bond.
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