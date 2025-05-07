2 On Your Side: Ascension government finds dirt to cover area generating red dust for years

BURNSIDE — Ascension Parish leaders on Wednesday announced a new deal to address red dust that has plagued a Burnside-area neighborhood for years: Surplus soil from an Air Products construction site near Sorrento will be used to cover the ground at an old aluminum refinery.

As detailed in numerous 2 On Your Side reports, neighbors have complained for years about red dust wafting over their neighborhood and settling on everything when the wind blows just right (or wrong).

State officials say the site holds millions of tons of "red mud" left over from years of aluminum production at plants that, at times, were operated by Ormet, Almatis and L'Alumina.

Under the pact, Air Products will donate excess soil-fill material from its new Louisiana Clean Energy Complex in Sorrento.

While Air Products is supplying the dirt for the agreement among the Department of Environmental Equality, Ascension Parish and L'Alumina, Ascension workers will transport it.

The soil capping is intended to suppress dust migration, promote vegetation growth and minimize erosion.