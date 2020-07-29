92°
2 members of LSU football team currently have coronavirus, Coach O says

Wednesday, July 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says that two more members of the LSU football team had contracted the coronavirus.

Coach O made the announcement during a live-streamed press conference with the Baton Rouge Rotary Club. It's unclear whether the two infected are players or other team personnel. 

It's the first time in over a month that LSU has acknowledged that members of its football team tested positive for the virus. In June, it was reported that numerous players caught the virus in the wake of an outbreak of cases tied to Tigerland bars. 

Coach O also said Wednesday that no players had opted out of the 2020 season so far, despite the SEC announcing it will honor athletic scholarships for anyone who sits out fall sports. 

