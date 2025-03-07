63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Women's Wellness Day at Pennington Medical Research Center

58 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 10:25 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights a free community event focused on women's health and providing life-saving information.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days