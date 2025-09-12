2 Make a Difference: Woman is a founder of organization supporting breast cancer survivors

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a woman who helped Sisters Supporting Sisters, an organization bringing attention to and supporting African American women battling breast cancer.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.