2 Make a Difference: Victoria's Toys final act of charity before closing
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers how a local toy shop's closing led them to donate their inventory to multiple charities, including Sylvia's Toys.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
