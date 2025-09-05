80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Victoria's Toys final act of charity before closing

1 hour 18 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 10:22 PM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers how a local toy shop's closing led them to donate their inventory to multiple charities, including Sylvia's Toys.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days