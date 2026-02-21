77°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Southern JagFresh Farmer's Market
BATON ROUGE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Southern JagFresh Farmer's Market that opened this week.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month event honors Black leaders in Baton Rouge
-
Virtual vigil held a year after Southern coach Sean Wallace's death
-
U.S. Fifth Circuit vacates preliminary injunction against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
-
Several state governors meet with President Donald Trump to discuss ICE operations
-
Tangipahoa deputies: Woman arrested after stealing from Hammond Dollar General stores with...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium