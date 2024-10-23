57°
2 Make a Difference: Singing the praises of University Lab School Choir as they perform at Carnegie Hall
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon spotlights University Lab High School's choir as they participated in the National Youth Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community, send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
