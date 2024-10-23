57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Singing the praises of University Lab School Choir as they perform at Carnegie Hall

5 months 5 days 23 hours ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 10:55 PM May 17, 2024 in 2 Make A Difference
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon spotlights University Lab High School's choir as they participated in the National Youth Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Trending News

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community, send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days