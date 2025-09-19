73°
2 Make a Difference: Kids craft rockets, planes at Baton Rouge aeronautical engineering event

1 hour 24 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 10:35 PM September 19, 2025 in News
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a camp that allows children to learn about crafting prototype rockets and airplanes as well as flying drones.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

