2 Make a Difference: 'I Am Somebody' documentary covers Southern University School of Nursing

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the "I Am Somebody" documentary about 1960s protests against racial discrimination in healthcare, highlighting the Southern University School of Nursing.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.