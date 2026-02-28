60°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: 'I Am Somebody' documentary covers Southern University School of Nursing
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the "I Am Somebody" documentary about 1960s protests against racial discrimination in healthcare, highlighting the Southern University School of Nursing.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill Clinton says he 'did nothing wrong' with Epstein as he faced...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with...
-
Prosecutors seek to keep repeat offender behind bars after fire left man...
-
Man arrested by Assumption Parish deputies in connection with vehicle burglaries
-
1 in critical condition after shooting on North 13th Street