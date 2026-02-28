60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: 'I Am Somebody' documentary covers Southern University School of Nursing

2 hours 36 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 10:07 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the "I Am Somebody" documentary about 1960s protests against racial discrimination in healthcare, highlighting the Southern University School of Nursing.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days